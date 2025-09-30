Wife and Mother of 4 Donna Marion, Nurse Practitioner, Leaves a Legacy of Joy

Donna Marie Marion, 83, passed from this life into the presence of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, at her Clinton, MI home, on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Donna was born to Donald and Ella (Snook) Ennis in Detroit, MI, July 17, 1942. On June 27, 1964, Donna married Gerald A. Marion of Saline, MI.

Donna graduated from Henry Ford Nursing School in 1963 and pursued a career as a registered nurse, then pediatric nurse practitioner. She was a member of Christ Our King Lutheran Church. As the Clinton, MI Red Hatter’s Chapter Queen Mum, Donna leaves a legacy of joy. With her expertise in cake and pretzel baking, jewelry and nick nack making, Donna spread love and generosity to all who knew her.

Donna is survived by Gerald, her husband of sixty-one years; four daughters, Kathleen (David) Ingerson of Fresno, CA, their four adult children and nine grandchildren; Kristine (Ken) Kirchoff of Clinton, MI, their two adult children and three grandchildren; Kimberly Humeniuk of Silvania, OH, her three adult children and three grandchildren; and Patty Gray of Canton, TX; and two siblings, Katherine Laurila of Owosso, MI, and Donald (Lisa) Ennis of Dayton, OH. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Caleb Ingerson.

Visitation and funeral service for Donna will be at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Saline Waterworks Rd, Saline, MI 48176.

Visitation: Wed, Oct 1, 2025, 1-5pm, and Thu, Oct 2, 2025, 10-11am.

Funeral: Thu, Oct 2, 2025, 11am, Pastors Joseph Polzin and Thomas Schroeder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Our King Lutheran Church, Saline or Christian Mission, Adrian, MI. Arrangements are under the care of Handler Funeral Homes Clinton, MI. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com

