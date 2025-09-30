Saline MI
9-30-2025 2:15am

Saline City Council Candidates Forum Tuesday at the Library

All six candidates in the November election for Saline City Council are expected to participate in the candidate forum on Tuesday.

The forum, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Saline District Library, is presented by the library and the League of Women Voters.

The forum will be recorded and subsequently posted on YouTube, with a link available on the League website.

