Saline Community Fair to be held September 1-5

The Saline Community Fair Board is excited to welcome everyone back to the Saline Community Fair, scheduled for September 1-5, 2021 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The pandemic of 2020 will long be remembered, along with the loss of many lives and businesses, and the cancellation of fairs across Michigan and the entire country. The 27-member fair board has been working hard to implement plans we had made for 2020, as well as bringing in new entertainment and activities for 2021. Parts of the fair will look a little different in 2021, and we also have several new activities. These include the first “Saline Dog of the Year” contest (nominations due August 1st), three daily “Comedy Farm Magic Review” shows, and the Bricktown Lego Display on exhibit all week long. Three Men and a Tenor will be back on stage on Saturday, September 4 and there are many daily activities. In addition to these new events, we are continuing to provide various live entertainment, animal shows, Saline School and community programs, still exhibits, great fair food and a fun, family friendly carnival.

The third annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until July 1st. This program will provide several high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experience. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2021 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in July. The recipients will be introduced at the fair on September 1st. The ambassador application can be found on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org.

Again in 2021 the fair is going green and will not be printing a fair book for general distribution. The fair book will be available on the website. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from rabbits to all types of vegetables to quilts and more, including several new classes such as those for professional photographers.

More information will be available on our website, on facebook at Saline Community Fair and in Saline Post articles as this annual event approaches.

There is something for everyone at the 85th Saline Community Fair! See Ewe Baaaaack…at the Saline Community Fair, September 1-5, 2021.