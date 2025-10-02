What to do in Saline this weekend: Woodcarvers Show, Harvest at the Farm, Comedy Night, Fairly Odd Finds Festival Just the Start

Here's what we found on our Saline Community Calendar for this weekend!

...

15 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 3 - Sunday, Oct 5

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Woodcarvers Show - Sat Oct 4 10:00 am

Liberty School

$5 for adults - children under 12 free Woodcarving Art related items. Sale of tools Food truck on site. 10am to 4pm [more details]

Harvest Time at the Farm - Sun Oct 5 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Join the Saline Area Historical Society for Harvest Time at the Farm — a free, family-friendly event on Sunday, October 5, from 12–3 PM. Enjoy farmhouse tours, pumpkin painting, cider/donuts, and more. [more details]

Other Events

Big Garage Sale - Fri Oct 3 9:00 am

Yorkshire Hills Subdivision

Garage Sale on Friday, & Saturday, 10/3 - 10/4/25 - Legos, Toys, Clothes, Housewares, Books, Games, something for everyone!! [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Oct 3 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Comedy Night at The 109

- Fri Oct 3 7:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Get ready to fall over laughing—because Comedy Night at the 109 is back for fall!Join us Friday, October 3rd from 7–9 PM for a lineup of side-splitting stand-up, hilarious observations, and the kind of laughter that makes your cheeks hurt. Tickets are just $20—cheaper than therapy, and a lot more fun.🎟 Tickets: $20📍 The 109 Cultural ExchangeGrab your friends and get your tickets now—because laughter is always better when shared!🌟 Your Headliner: Jacob Barr🎭 Featuring: Jacob Russell and Drew… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Oct 4 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Are you ready for bulb planting season? We have Saline's Master Gardeners with us every week of October to help with fall plant questions!Renewal by Andersen of Detroit will have their monthly attendance in the Activities Tent - ask them about their single door and window replacement - no need to do the whole house!The treasure hunt animal will be the pelican!

Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish,… [more details]

Harvest Moon Craft and Vendor Fair - Sat Oct 4 9:00 am

TriCounty Sportsman League

The Harvest Moon Craft and Vendor Fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.The event is free. [more details]

2025 Well Water Testing - Sat Oct 4 9:00 am

The Washtenaw County Conservation District and students from Eastern Michigan University (EMU) will be testing well water samples on Saturday, October 4th from 9am to 3pm at Room 2304, 705 N. Zeeb Rd. Some of the tests that will be run include nitrate/nitrite, pH, turbidity and more. This event is for those who are interested in getting their private wells tested (city’s regularly test their drinking water). We suggest that samples be at least 8oz and less than 48hrs old. For further questions,… [more details]

Fairly Odd Finds Festival - Sat Oct 4 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Our biggest event of the year is back. Join us for the 2nd Annual Goblins n Ghouls Edition of the Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market!

Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, Installations / Live Painters, Workshops, Wilkin Farms Pumpkin Patch, Face Painting, Tie Dye, a Costume Contest, Music, and more!

This will be a themed event so Come dressed in your best spooky fairy, goblin, & fantasy costumes - All things ODD FAE 🧚🏼‍♂️🧌

If you are interested in applying to participate, please click the link below 👇🏽 👇🏽… [more details]

Great Fall Read: Ghost Stories of an Antiquary - Sat Oct 4 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Fall Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Ghost Stories of an Antiquary by M.R. James, and there will be weekly questions based on the book starting Saturday, October 4. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings for fabulous prizes!

Click here to register.

Want to have even more fun?

Register for Creepy Crafts to go for weekly take-home crafts with a creepy theme. And take a walk… [more details]

Fall Family Day | Archaeology and Technology - Sun Oct 5 11:00 am

Kelsey Museum of Archaeology

Join the Kelsey Museum for our Fall Family Day as we explore what archaeology is, the technology archaeologists use to uncover the past, and the challenges facing the field today! We will have archaeologists on-site to showcase the technology and robotics they employ to investigate both land and sea. This event is free and open to the public and will feature hands-on activities and gallery tours. We encourage FIRST® Robotics LEGO® League groups to attend. Learn more at https://myumi.ch/Q6njG. [more details]

Manhattan Short Film Festival - Sun Oct 5 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

YOU be the judge for the 2025 Manhattan Short Film Festival!Join us at Emagine Saline for the 2025 Manhattan Short Film Festival, an annual festival featuring short films shown in over 500 screening venues around the world. The audience votes for the festival's winner, and all films shown will be shortlisted for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Registration is required. No paper tickets will be issued; your online registration is your ticket.

This program will take place at Emagine… [more details]

Spooky Literature Walk: Ghost Stories of an Antiquary - Sun Oct 5 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a walk through the woods with our spooky literature walk inspired by our Great Fall Read, Ghost Stories of an Antiquary by M.R. James.

No registration required.Want to have even more fun?

Sign up for the Great Fall Read! The Great Fall Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Ghost Stories of an Antiquary by M.R. James, and there will be weekly questions based on the book starting Saturday, October 4… [more details]

Blessing of the Animals - Sun Oct 5 4:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

Join us the church Sunday, October 4th under their front awning for a Blessing of the Animals service! They will sing fun songs, enjoy each other's furry friends, and bless each pet individually. [more details]

Harvest Bash for Saline Trapshooting - Sun Oct 5 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Saline Trapshooting team is holding the Harvest Bash, Oct. 4, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds to raise funds for the program.

The event begins at 5 p.m.

A $60 ticket includes dinner and admission. There will be a silent and live auction. There is also a grand raffle drawing and several raffle baskets. Guests can also play several games of chance.

Call 734-673-0334 or email athenathecookielady@gmail.com for tickets.

Harvest Bash is the team's most significant fundraiser..

The… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

