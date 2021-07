The program is specifically for students who have earned grades (e.g., E, D, C) that are uncharacteristically low for the student. The program will also include instruction and activities for Social-Emotional Learning. The Academic Enrichment Camp is a four-week program from July 19th - August 13th (Monday through Thursday) from 8-12 AM at Saline Middle School.

https://bit.ly/3ydf3M0