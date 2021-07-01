George Dikeman, Veteran, Taught Math and Science in the Plymouth-Canton School District

George Gardner Dikeman, age 90, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Chelsea, MI. He was born July 29, 1930 in Dearborn, MI. His parents were Harold Dikeman and Marguerite Vinette. In 1960, George was married to Agnes Schettenhelm. They resided in Westland and then, 45 years in the Saline area.

George was in the military at the end of the Korean War and served in Germany as a radio operator and instructor. As a veteran, he volunteered 30+ years at the VA Hospital, Ann Arbor and received the President’s Call to Service Award.

A graduate of MSU in animal husbandry and of EMU in science education, Mr. Dikeman taught 8th grade math and science for 30 years in the Plymouth-Canton School District. George was a Lifetime Member of Tri-County Sportsmen League.

He held a variety of interests including World War I history, gardening, and traveling in Northern Michigan and throughout the U.S. Survivors include his wife Agnes, daughter Mary Lewis (Kevin) of Albertville, MN, grandson Quintin Elliott, Jr., granddaughter Celine Lewis, and cousins Joan Donafrio, Mary Hebner, and Michelle Johnson. A son, Philip, predeceased George. He and his wife are members of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Saline.

A Memorial Mass of the Christian Burial will be said by Rev. Fr. John Linden on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 1:00 P.M. with a visitation starting at 12:00 Noon. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at Lodi Township Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105 and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.

