Saline Police Use Force to Arrest Uncooperative Suspect Early Friday Morning

Saline Police were required to use force in the arrest of an uncooperative suspect involved in an altercation on Clark Street early Friday morning.

Shortly before midnight, police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for an altercation and possible assault. Police learned the suspect was a man they'd driven home earlier in the evening after he was walking the streets while inebriated. Later in the evening, he started an altercation and allegedly assaulted his brother, with whom he had been staying.

Police Chief Jerrod Hart said that because the suspect was not compliant with they used force to take him into custody. Hart said due to the suspected use of narcotics and alcohol, the man was transported to the hospital. He was later lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Hart said the same man was arrested last week for causing a crash and leaving the scene of an accident.