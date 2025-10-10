Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $363,946 in August, 0.0% lower than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of September 18, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.26%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Ypsilanti, MI
- Typical home value: $285,542
- 1-year price change: +0.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.9%
#8. Milan, MI
- Typical home value: $300,978
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +30.1%
#7. Superior, MI
- Typical home value: $307,425
- 1-year price change: -4.1%
- 5-year price change: +26.7%
#6. Whitmore Lake, MI
- Typical home value: $354,893
- 1-year price change: +2.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.3%
#5. Manchester, MI
- Typical home value: $375,749
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: +23.5%
#4. Chelsea, MI
- Typical home value: $406,947
- 1-year price change: -4.7%
- 5-year price change: +10.8%
#3. Saline, MI
- Typical home value: $460,940
- 1-year price change: +0.8%
- 5-year price change: +25.6%
#2. Dexter, MI
- Typical home value: $499,709
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +8.7%
#1. Ann Arbor, MI
- Typical home value: $515,627
- 1-year price change: +2.5%
- 5-year price change: +31.6%
