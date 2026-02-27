Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview









KATIE DEGESIE Soap

Grass Lake, MI Booth 28

KATIE DEGESIE started creating my botanical soaps and skincare for herself and family because it was difficult to find clean, organic products. Today it provides a creative outlet and it pushes Katie to explore various plants and their properties. Soap is her best-selling product as she can mix and match different botanicals, oils, clays, butters and essential oils. Her 2026 inventory will also include bath items, lip balm, lotion, body and room sprays, laundry detergent, beeswax candles, clay masks and beard care items. New products will include elderberry syrup kits will be available.

Returning to Booth 28, Katie will be at the Saline Craft Show on Saturday, March 7 from 8 am-3:30 pm at Saline Middle School. Free parking available at GPS 520 Woodland Dr E and enter admission doors or take free shuttle bus to front door from 7265 N Ann Arbor (Liberty School). Over 150 juried crafters from 7 states will be present to display and sell their wares.





