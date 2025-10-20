Husband, Father of 2, David Grossman, Worked as a Mechanic and was an Avid Outdoorsman

David R. Grossman, 84, of Tekonsha, formerly of Saline, passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at home, with family by his side. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 3-6:00 PM at the American Legion in Saline. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

David was born January 27, 1941, in Ann Arbor, MI to Waldemar & May (Buss) Grossman. David was a graduate of Chelsea High School. He married Patricia A. Mepyans on August 17, 1963 in Chelsea, MI.

David worked as a mechanic his entire career, working for T & M Chevrolet and then the John Deere dealership both in Saline. David spent many years in industrial truck repair for Ford Motor Company in Saline, retiring in 2000. He was a longtime, former member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, until relocating to Tekonsha, MI after his retirement. David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and belonged to the Tri County and Washtenaw Sportsman’s Clubs. He had a passion for collecting and restoring John Deere two cylinder and farm tractors. David was also a member of the Two Cylinder Tractor Club of Michigan.

David is survived by his wife Pat; his children Tracy (David Risner) Gramer of Britton, Kevin (LuAnn) Grossman of Tekonsha; his grandchildren Kira (Dean) Lavigne of Napoleon, Krysta (Anwar) Watts of Brooklyn, Melvin Jay (Amanda) Sours of Union City, Lindsey (Adam) Mowan of Quincy and 15 great grandchildren.

Friends will celebrate the life of David Grossman at the Saline American Legion from 3-6 p.m., Saturday. If you were a friend of Pat and Dave, bring a dish to pass and memories to share.

Memorials may be directed to the Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility - Activity Fund. www.dutcherfh.com

