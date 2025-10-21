Well-Known Saline High School Principal Paul Thibault was a Saline Community Leader

Paul Rowe Thibault, age 90, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 20, 2025. Paul was born November 7, 1934 to the late Victor and Margaret (Krutina) Thibault in Nahma, Michigan. On September 28, 1974 he married Nancy (Kulenkamp) and they shared 51 years together. In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Kevin) McCabe of Chantilly, Virginia, his three grandchildren Brecken, Ronan and Evalee, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, and many other dear family members and friends.

After growing up in the upper peninsula, he attended the University of Michigan and worked for forty years in Saline Area Schools. In retirement, Paul enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling, and the civil war. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren, and cheering on his beloved Michigan Wolverines. Paul was a member of the Saline Rotary Club, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, and many other educational organizations.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, October 26th from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Monday, October 27th from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, burial will be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Also following the Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or to The Rotary Club of Saline's Paul Thibault Academic Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a Saline High School senior. Checks should be made payable to “The Rotary Club of Saline” with Paul Thibault Academic Scholarship noted on the memo line. The mailing address is P.O. Box 121, Saline, Michigan, 48176. To leave a memory you have of Paul, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

