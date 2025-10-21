REGIONAL CHAMPS: Saline Field Hockey Blanks Rockford, Moves On to Final 4

ROCKFORD - Saline Field Hockey is going to the final four. That's not new. But they are regional champions for the first time.

The Hornets traveled to Rockford High School for the second time of the playoffs to take on their hosts in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional final. Clare Arvai scored three goals and Casey Griffin scored twice as Saline won in a mercy-shortened 8-0 win. Goalie Kaylee Mitzel wasn't busy as she recorded the shutout in goal, as the Hornets dominated from the opening whistle.

"We had a lot of opportunities for scoring and we were able to capitalize on a lot of them," said Saline Field Hockey Coach Sophia O'Connor.

While the Hornets were the heavy favorites in the region, O'Connor liked the way the team handled the expectations.

"Traveling two and half hours was not super easy. I'm really proud of this team. We were able to come out here and show why we're ranked second in the state," O'Connor said.

From the start, the Hornets were granted penalty corner after penalty corner. Griffin's netfront work gave Saline the early advantage.

Ella Arvai carried the ball in and fired a shot on goal. Griffin fished the rebound from the goalie's feet and fired it past her. Saline led 1-0.

Minutes later, Phillips cashed in from even closer. The Hornets put a shot on goal and three Hornets crashed the net, outnumbering the Rams. Alivia Pufpaf shoveled the rebound into the goalie's pads. The ball got behind everyone and Griffin won the battle for it, slapping it into the goal.

Griffin said winning those netfront battles for extra offense is a key for the Hornets.

"It's really important. We might not get those opportunities again, so we want to take every one," Griffin said.

Before the first quarter was over, freshman Anina Iadipaolo, from close range, slapped one through the goalie to make it 3-0.

Early in the second, Arvai began her assault. She was racing a defender, one-on-one, gained a step with a quick cut to the middle, and then fired a shot on the run to beat the keeper. Saline was up 4-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1980418960677118051 -->

Hannah Phillips made it 5-0 late the second quarter. Alivia Pufpaf, one of the busiest Hornets with all of those penalty corners, fired the pass into Clare Arvai. She fired a shot toward the goal, and Phillips perfectly deflected the shot up and over the goalie into the top of the cage.

Arvai scored her second goal of the game near the end of the quarter, carrying the ball into the middle and firing a rocket into the goal. Saline led 6-0 at halftime.

Saline started a little slow in the second half, but they quickly turned the tide.

Clare Arvai took the ball on a dangerous run toward the goal and ran into three defenders. She took it back five yards and used the extra space to uncork the ball into the lower right corner for her hat trick to make it 7-0.

Moments later, Ella Arvai ended the game by mercy rule with her heavy shot from the top of the circle.

This is the first time field hockey is an MHSAA sport, so this is the first time the Hornets have an MHSAA regional trophy. And the Hornets were happy to have an intermedia celebration before going to the final four.

"It was great. It was the second trophy we've gotten. It's great to have the trophy to put in the school as another accomplishment to show," Clare Arvai said.

The first trophy was last year's state runner-up trophy.

Griffin was happy to share the regional championship with her teammates.

"It feels really good. We all just want to make it farther than we did last year," said Griffin. "It feels good just to win. We play for each other, so it's a lot of fun."

The days of 8-0 victories are over. Saline is 17-1-2. Both ties came against Dexter, their opponent in the semifinal Wednesday at Huron. And if they win, they'll have a rematch of last season's championship Saturday at Norville against Ann Arbor Pioneer. Saline and Pioneer each won once in their two games this season.

What's the key to winning these tougher games?

"I think it's just stick to our gameplan for each team," said Arvai, before focusing on the Dexter game. "It's going to be a good matchup. If we just stick to the game plan and work together, we'll come out with a win."

