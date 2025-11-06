Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Jeremy McGrew

Booth 34

For Jeremy McGrew, photography has been a lifelong passion passed down from his father. While he first picked up a camera as a child, his love for the art truly took off in the mid-2000s—especially after becoming a dad. From capturing the joy of his daughters and their teammates on the field, to chasing the quiet magic of dawn and dusk along country backroads, Jeremy has an eye for the beauty that surrounds us every day. His work celebrates the hidden gems of his hometown—those fleeting moments of light, color, and serenity that often go unnoticed unless you slow down to look. At the Saline Craft Show on 11.8.25 at Saline Middle School (Vehicle parking entrance by GPS at 520 Woodland Dr E or 7265 N Ann Arbor Rd, Saline or take the free shuttle from Forvia (previous Ford plant) on US 12), you’ll find his images bring a sense of home, wonder, and connection to the natural world. Stop by Jeremy McGrew Photography’s Booth 34 and experience the world through his lens—you may just see your everyday surroundings in a whole new light. He will have framed photographs, prints in multiple sizes, calendars, and notecards featuring local scenes and wildlife. Jeremy is a proud Saline alum and resident of the area.

