Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Melissa Teeple

Booth 92

New to the November 8, 2025 show is MELISSA TEEPLE who loves designing and creating her 3D products. Present in Booth 92, her mini flexible critters provide a small yet accessible price point for everyone and she makes a wide array of animals. All of her bookmarks are hand drawn designs that Melissa has converted to the 3D space. Her inspiration is often her involvement in the gaming world and attracts clients from 3 to 80 years old. Having just obtained a 3D printer 4 years ago, she is truly proud of her whimsical creations and looks forward to meeting everyone at the Saline Show on Saturday, November 8 at Saline Middle School. Melissa’s creations will brighten your spaces with magical conversational pieces. Melissa also graduated from Saline High and continues to reside in the area. Due to a construction revisions around the Middle School—please use the free shuttle busses from Forvia (old Ford plant on Michigan Ave, Saline) or GPS 520 Woodland Dr E or 7265 N Ann Arbor, Saline for parking lots and entrances.

More News from Saline