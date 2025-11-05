Saline MI
11-05-2025 11:31pm

DropTop Pizza Celebrates 1st Birthday Sunday

DropTop Pizza celebrates its first birthday Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

The downtown restaurant known for Detroit-style pizza, smash burgers and shakes will give away free cookies to the first 60 people. There will be giveaways and a live set by DJ Nitro.

DropTop Pizza is located at 107 W. Michigan Ave.

