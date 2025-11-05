DropTop Pizza Celebrates 1st Birthday Sunday
DropTop Pizza celebrates its first birthday Sunday from 5-8 p.m.
The downtown restaurant known for Detroit-style pizza, smash burgers and shakes will give away free cookies to the first 60 people. There will be giveaways and a live set by DJ Nitro.
DropTop Pizza is located at 107 W. Michigan Ave.
More News from Saline
- Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview Bev Weist
Booth 165
- Saline Voters Elect Harmount, Dell'Orco, Halsch to Council, Road and WISD Taxes Approved Here's what happened on election day.