VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Monroe, Faces Bedford in District Final
Saline defeated Monroe, 3-0, to advance to the district championship game Friday at Belleville.
Saline will play Bedford for the trophy at 6:30 p.m.
Saline defeated Monroe 25-19, 25-12 and 26-24.
Saline played Bedford played Oct. 7 at Bedford. The Kicking Mules won 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 16-25 and 18-16.
