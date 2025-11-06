VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Monroe, Faces Bedford in District Final

Saline defeated Monroe, 3-0, to advance to the district championship game Friday at Belleville.

Saline will play Bedford for the trophy at 6:30 p.m.

Saline defeated Monroe 25-19, 25-12 and 26-24.

Saline played Bedford played Oct. 7 at Bedford. The Kicking Mules won 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 16-25 and 18-16.

