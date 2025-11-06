Dozens of Thorncrest Apartment Tenants to Lose Housing Just Before the Holidays

The City of Saline will reach out to Thorncrest Apartment residents who may be forced from their apartments next month.

Mayor Brian Marl said the city is planning an event for affected residents. Officials from the city, county and other agencies will be at the meeting.

"We will offer whatever support/assistance we can," Marl said.

Marl said approximately 40 of the nearly 100 tenants have received notices.

Dozens of Thorncrest tenants received notices that their month-to-month leases are up and they will be required to move out by Dec. 5. These notices were dated Oct. 31.

Residents were told by POAA Rentals that they must remove their personal belongings from the premises by then. Residents who don't move by Dec. 5 may be taken to court for eviction purposes.

City records show the company ownership has changed from Nam Investments LLC to Thorncrest Apartments LLC. Anthony Nam remains the name of the agent for the company. But apparently, the property has a new owner, and the city plans to meet the owner on Thursday.

POAA Rentals is the property management company.

"A meeting will be held with the new owners this Thursday then a press release will be issued after we have definitive answers and information to provide," said Chris Atkin, Community Development Director for Saline.

On social media, County Commissioner Shannon Beeman has offered to assist residents.

The city sued Thorncrest several years ago for allowing the property to fall into disrepair. One resident on Saline Posts noted she had let the city in to photograph and video the apartment for the lawsuit.

"So it definitely feels retaliatory," she said.

The same resident said that all of the tenants who received the notice had at least one person in the household on social security disability.

The amount of notice may meet legal requirements, but it's leaving affected residents scrambling.

"I live here now with my mom, 84 years old, and I have no idea where we are going to go," said one resident.

Residents don't understand why some are being forced to leave while others are allowed to stay.

"Some people get to stay. We have been here nearly 20 years, and we are being told we have to leave. No explanation why," one tenant said.

The city's case against Thorncrest Apartments continues in front of Judge Tracy Van den Bergh in the 22nd District Court. There is a show-cause hearing at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 12.

