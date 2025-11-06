More Than 230 Crafters Expected at Saturday's Saline Craft Show

The Saline Craft Show, now in its 38th year, returns Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Saline Middle School, 7190 North Maple Road.

More than 230 crafters are expected to sell at the craft show. They'll sell paintings, holiday decorations, ceramics, stoneware, rugs, birdhouses, clothing and more.

The 2024 show had more than 10,000 visitors.

Admission is $5.

Parking is available at 530 Woodland Drive East. Customers may also take the free shuttle from Liberty School (7265 N Ann Arbor St) and Forvia (7700 E Michigan Ave.).

