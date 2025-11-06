What to do in Saline: Craft Show, Concerts, Camp American Girl, NAMI Walk, Vintage Sewing Machine Sale and More

Here's what's going on in Saline this weekend.

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 7 - Sunday, Nov 9

FEATURED EVENTS

One Voice Celebrates 35 years! - Sun Nov 9 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Take some time out to be uplifted by the songs of the One Voice Gospel Choir! Come!! Help us celebrate 35 years of outreach ministry!We'll be performing traditional and contemporary gospel tunes, sharing God's love and light.There is no cost, and there are refreshments following! [more details]

DropTop Birthday - Sun Nov 9 5:00 pm

DropTop Pizza

DropTop Pizza celebrates its first birthday Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

The downtown restaurant known for Detroit-style pizza, smash burgers and shakes will give away free cookies to the first 60 people. There will be giveaways and a live set by DJ Nitro.

DropTop Pizza is located at 107 W. Michigan Ave.

[more details]

Other Events

Saline Craft Show - Sat Nov 8 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

The Saline Craft Show, now in its 38th year, returns Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Saline Middle School, 7190 North Maple Road.More than 230 crafters are expected to sell at the craft show. They'll sell paintings, holiday decorations, ceramics, stoneware, rugs, birdhouses, clothing and more.The 2024 show had more than 10,000 visitors.Admission is $5.Parking is available at 530 Woodland Drive East. Customers may also take the free shuttle from Liberty School (7265 N Ann Arbor St)… [more details]

Camp American Girl - Sat Nov 8 9:30 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Grab your favorite doll and join us for a delightul day under the (pretend) stars! Our 11th annual American Girl themed party is the perfect blend of woodland adventure and classic doll fun. Campers will snack on trail mix treats and enjoy themed crafts, games and storytelling - all with their American Girl dolls by their side. Whether your doll is a wilderness explorer or more of a glamper, she's invited to this magical forest escape. Register for the camp and receive free admission to the… [more details]

VIntage Sewing Machine Sale - Sat Nov 8 10:00 am

The Quilting Season

Lots of vintage Singer machines, along with White, Bernina, Viking and other rare brands. Plus assorted attachments.Silent auction and some priced items All proceeds go to local Charities We appreciate your generosity !Saturday, November 8, 2025 10:00 am- 5:00 pm Stop by after the Craft Show ! [more details]

American Girl Doll Sale - Sat Nov 8 11:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Calling all American Girl fans! Join us for our one of a kind American Girl Doll Sale, where you can find amazing deals on beloved dolls, outfits, accessories and more! Whether you’re a longtime collector or looking to start your own American Girl journey, this event is perfect for you! $2 cash entry at the door ages 3+.

[more details]

NAMIWalks Washtenaw County - Sat Nov 8 12:00 pm

Gallup Park

NAMIWalks invites supporters to share their stories, build community and walk together to achieve Mental Health for All.Funds raised through NAMIWalks Washtenaw County support our local NAMI affiliate's free top-rated programs while spreading awareness, reducing stigma and creating inspirational bonds among so many mental health supporters.Learn more and register: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventID… [more details]

Djangophonique Live at Stony Lake Brewing - Sat Nov 8 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing

Djangophonique is an award winning project that delivers the infectious joy, and expressive freedom that is at the heart of Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche. With respect for the tradition and a fearless creativity that bends the conventions of the style, Djangophonique is keeping the Hot Club revival alive and well.

The result is a sound that’s unmistakable to fans of the music, and alluring to the uninitiated—a sound that can bring the lively energy of a Parisian dance hall to the quietest… [more details]

Music Instrument Swap Meet - Sun Nov 9 10:00 am

Eastern Michigan University Student Center

Michigan’s Largest Music Swap Meet is coming back to Ann Arbor on Sunday, Nov. 9th! We'll return to our amazing venue at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center. Our swap meets are Buy/Sell/Trade events with a combination of vendors that include amateur and professional musicians, collectors, luthiers, inventors, current and former store owners, with offerings of new, used, vintage, custom and handmade instruments, amplifiers and accessories for sale or trade.

If you’ve never been to… [more details]

