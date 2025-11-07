One Dead, Another Airlifted to the Hospital After US-12 Crash in Bridgewater Township

One person is dead and another was airlifted to an area hospital after a crash in Bridgewater Township Friday evening.,

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to US-12 and Willow Road for a motor vehicle crash at 7:38 p.m. At 7:58 p.m., they requested assistance from the Saline Area Fire Department with the jaws of life and additional manpower. Dispatches told Saline firefighters it was a three-vehicle crash, and that one person was already dead, another had been ejected and another was pinned in a vehicle. Survival Flight had been called by about 8 a.m. to airlift the person who was pinned in the vehicle.

Firefighters had successfully extricated the person from the vehicle by 8:11 p.m. By 8:24 p.m., the person was loaded onto Survival Flight. Saline firefighters were released from the scene at 8:38 p.m.

