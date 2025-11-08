UPDATE: Two Dead, 4 Injured in US-12 Crash

Friday's crash at US-12 and Willow Road killed two people and injured four others, officials say.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. One patient was transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to the Michigan Medicine emergency room in unstable condition, said HVA spokesman Marc Breckenridge. Another was transported by Survivival Flight to Michigan Medicine's emergency room in unstable condition. Two pediatric patients were transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to the emergency room at Mott's Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the scene in Bridgewater Township. They requested help from the Saline Area Fire Department for extrication tools and manpower.

