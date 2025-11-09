Swim & Dive: Crossly Wins SEC Red Divion, Hornets Take 2nd Overall

Ava Crossly is the champion diver of the SEC Red. Crossly finished with 450.15 points to easily win the diving event at the SEC Red championships held Friday and Saturday at Pioneer High School

Crossly's was Saline's only victory of the event. The Hornets, second to Pioneer in the duel meet season, were second (453 points) to Pioneer (686 points).. Skyline was third.

In the meet's first event, Saline was second to Pioneer in the 200-yard medley relay. Maria Baldwin (back), Hazel Devaney (breast), Hannah King Landmark (fly) and Anna Sirbu (free), swam the race in 1:46.21.

In the 200-yard free, Sirbu was fourth in 1:53.88. Alex Lillie was eighth in 2:00.87. Kayla Wozniak was 11th, and Sawyer Mayhew was 12th.

In the 200-yard IM, King Landmark was fourth in 2:08.8, slightly faster than fifth-place Lily Miklosovic, 2:11.66. Devaney was 10th and Mia Zimmer was 14th.

Avery Mallon placed eighth in the 50-yard free (26.22). Charlotte Tufte was faster (25.94) but swam in the consolation race and took ninth. Alex Hatlem was 13th.

Crossly ran away with the diving event, winning more than 71 points. Emma Lillie was third with 321 points. Kaylie Smith was sixth with 296.65 points. Amelia Lorch was 17th.

Maria Baldwin was second in the 100-yard fly, swimming the race in 57.45. King Landmark placed fifth in 58.31. Hatlem was 16th.

Alex Lillie was Saline's fastest in the 100-yard free, taking seventh in 55.96. Tufte was next, taking eighth in 56.38. Wozniak was 12th.

Miklosovic was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, swimming the event in 5:16.98. Mayhew was ninth, Vivienne Conroy was 11, and Quinn Myers was 12th.

Saline took fourth in the 200-yard free relay (1:42.6). Tufte, Mallon, Miklosovic and Alex Lillie swam for Saline.

Baldwin was third in the 100-yard backstroke, which she swam in 59.34. Mallon was eighty in 1:04.81. Zimmer was 14th.

Devaney was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, which she completed in 1:07.97. Emma Lillie was 10th and Conroy was 16th.

Saline capped the event by taking second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.73). Baldwin, Sirbu, King Landmark and Alex Lillie swam for the Hornets.

The girls compete in the MHSAA Division 1 final at Oakland University Nov. 21-22.

