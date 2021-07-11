Emily Finkbeiner Named to Elmhurst University's Dean's List

ELMHURST, ILL. -- Emily Finkbeiner, of Saline, was among more than 900 students named to Elmhurst University's Spring 2021 Dean's List.

The Dean's List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

