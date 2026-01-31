Welcome to Stully’s Community Education Basketball Recap:

2025 Pre-Season Rankings:

Only Buckets Kline Fundamentals The Dark Side Prada 5 Airball Alliance Sigma Slammers Brick City Elite Whitehouse Warriors Raining Rejects

Recap 1/24

Only Buckets-66 V Airball Alliance-29

Only Buckets came to play this week as their roster was at full strength, played suffocating defense and forced turnovers into transition points. Airball Alliance used a 1-3-1 zone to try to keep the game close, but it was more of their missed free throws early that let the game slip away as OB led at the half 30-13. OB never looked back en route to a lopsided win. Jack McFarlane paced the winners with 22 points, while Samir Sankaran chipped in with 14, including a pair of three’s. Bradley Sweetland scored 12 points(2 three’s) to lead the AA offense.

Prada 5-55 V Sigma Slammers-52(OT)

Sigma Slammers stormed out to leads of 6-0, 11-4 and 16-6 as they hit from deep and Prada 5 had a couple of late players. P5 got the lead down to single digits at halftime and were still down 8 points with 10 minutes left in the game. A P5 5-0 run was matched by SS as time ticked away, but P5 managed to get back into the game and knot the score at 49-49, forcing overtime. P5’s Julien Polidano hit two crucial free throws at the end of OT to seal the victory. Casen Merrilat notched 20 points for P5 as 5 players scored 7 or more points. Slammers were led by Westin Rogers(22) and Jack Southward(19), as they combined for 11 triples.

The Dark Side-40 V Whitehouse Warriors-38(OT)

Both teams only had 6 players, leaving very little bench flexibility. Ten minutes into the game we were knotted at 11, before Whitehouse Warriors took a slim 2 point lead into half, 18-16. In the second stanza, both teams employed a 2-3 zone, but Dark Side came out with a lead 25-18 with 13 minutes left. WW rallied behind their defensive pressure to tie the game at 32-32 as the horn sounded, forcing overtime. At the end of the OT, tied at 38-38, Evan Miklosovic gets fouled on a desperation three-point attempt at the horn, setting up free throws. After missing the first, Evan calmly sinks the next two for the win. DS was led offensively by Harper Hummel with 12 points, while Miklosovic and Evan Walsh each scored 11. Ben Feldkamp scored 12 points(3 three’s) for the Warriors.

Kline Fundamentals-119 V Brick City Elite-36

The score says it all here as the senior/upperclassmen team took it to the first-year players. Kline used a stifling defense, with half court pressure, to force turnovers and score easy buckets in transition. Brick City Elite hit some shots from distance(8 three’s) to score the bulk of their points, as they could not penetrate KF defense. KF placed 4 players in double figures: Nolan Klein(55 w/2 three’s), Mason Piazza(24 w/2 three’s), John Towsend(19 w/2 three’s) and Antonio Giacalone(12 w/2 three’s). BCE had 5 players score 5 points or more, led by Luke Hundley’s 9 points.

Raining Rejects-35 V Brick City Elite-34

This was a game of classmates competing and a team seeking their first win of the season. The teams were tied at 6-6 midway through there first half before BCE pushed a lead to 20-9 at halftime. BCE led 22-14, then went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to 27-14. That is when Raining Rejects started to chip away at the lead and get back into the game. RR were down 33-34 with seconds left before Sebe Polidano makes a baseline move and sink a shot off the glass for the go-ahead bucket and eventual game winner. Brooks Walcott and Polidano paced the winners with 14 and 13 points, respectively. BCE was led by Evan Baldwin’s 14 points(4 three’s) and Luke Reeves with 10.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day” #1

Evan Miklosovic got fouled on a three-point attempt at the end of OT. At the line, with the game on the line with three shots: he missed the first one, but calmly nodded to his team, “I got this”, then proceeded to hit the game winner and another as an exclamation point on the win. This was the Powerade “Play of the Day”! #1 Congrats Evan!!

Powerade “Play of the Day” #2

With the game on the line, Julien Polidano hit crucial free throws toward the end of OT to seal a comeback victory for Prada 5 over Slammers. This was the Powerade “Play of the Day”! #2. Congrats Julien!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

Raining Rejects came back from a 13 point second half deficit to hit a shot with less than 10 seconds left and secure their first win of the season making them the “Cheez It” team of the week! Congrats RR!!

Slim Jim *Slam Jam*

No dunks this week, but the best dunk attempt for the future was a baseline power lay-up with the game on the line by Sebe Polidano, giving Raining Rejects their first win. Three years from now, that same move will be a slam, and it was the Slim Jim “Slam Jam” attempt of the day! Congrats Sebe!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Kline Fundamentals 3-0 +104 Only Buckets 3-1 +116 Prada 5 3-1 +35 The Dark Side 2-1 +28 Whitehouse Warriors 2-1 +5 Sigma Slammers 1-2 +29 Raining Rejects 1-2 -41 Airball Alliance 0-3 -89 Brick City Elite 0-4 -187

Top Scorers:

Nolan Klein-55 Mason Piazza-24 Jack McFarlane-22 Westin Rogers-22 Casen Mewrrilat-20 Jack Southward-19 John Towsend-19 Samir Sankaran-14 Brooks Walcott-14 Evan Baldwin-14 Sebe Polidano-13 Ben Feldkamp-13 Bradley Sweetland-12 Harper Hummel-12 Anthony Giacalone-12 Evan Miklosovic-11 Evan Walsh-11 Luke Reeves-10

Predictions for 1/31

8am Kline Fundamentals V Airball Alliance

Kline Fundamentals is playing good basketball right now and I think they can only get better as they continue to gel as a team. For me, their only issue is depth and getting all players to show up at once, and I would also like to see more 1/2 court offense, as they will need this for the tournament. Airball Alliance has struggled mightily on offense and had some issues defensively. They need to lockdown on defense and start hitting from distance to be able to get in the win column. KF is playing like a top seed and remains undefeated as they defeat AA by a bunch!!

9am Only Buckets V Whitehouse Warriors

OB at full strength is tough, as they have multiple players that can score and they score as a team in a variety of ways. This scoring offense, combined with improving a very good defense, will be paramount in chasing a tournament title. Change up your defensive looks: full court man, half-court trap and an aggressive 2-3. You have the pieces to do this and need to vary your looks. Whitehouse Warriors suffered a tough loss and need to get back in the win column. It seems like you dial up defensive pressure late in games when you are down. You will need to score off your defense, so be aggressive! I think OB will take care of this win, it may be close, but my prediction is OB by 10+ points.

10am Brick City Elite V Prada 5

Prada 5 will need players and coaches on time for games to avoid the potential disaster from last week. P5 also needs a reliable third scorer behind Merrilat/Polidano, who steps up?? Smith/Alexander?? Also, they need to work on their defensive principles to become better defenders. BCE, you will need to shut down P5’s 2 scorer’s to have a chance at an upset, in addition to scoring from beyond the arc. Open three’s will need to be shot to win. In the end, P5 gets it done and wins by double digits.

11am Sigma Slammers V The Dark Side

Slammers are coming off a tough loss, while Dark Side scored a big win down a couple of players. Slammers, if you play like you did last week on offense and stay focused on defense, you have a chance to win. Dark Side, if you are back at full strength in numbers, use your inside-outside game utilizing Theisen’s height in the post, kick it out and have Clark/Hummel/Miko get to the rim, you will win. You will also need to defend the three of Rogers/Southward. SS has the outside shooting to win if they are hot, while DS has the athleticism/balance to win, if they defend. I think Dark Side figures it out in the second half and wins, 7-10 points.

12pm Sigma Slammers V Raining Rejects

Raining Rejects got a huge win last week versus their classmates, while Sigma Slammers will be playing back-to-back games. Slammers duo(Rogers/Southward) or RR trio(Polidano/Powell/Walcott), who will outperform whom?? I feel both teams struggle a little defensively, so it will come down to whoever executes on both ends of the floor. Slammers will need to keep their players fresh by using substitution depth in the first game. Raining Rejects may want to scout the game before they play to get a look at Slammers, then plan offensive/defensive strategy. I think in the end Slammers depth will get them a win, by 5 points or less.

****Predictions are based on a full squad showing up! Injury report/No shows can affect the predictions!!

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 4-1 .800 Overall 12-3 .800

POWER RANKINGS:

Kline Fundamentals Only Buckets Prada 5 Whitehouse Warriors The Dark Side Sigma Slammers Raining Rejects Airball Alliance Brick City Elite

