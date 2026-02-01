Rogers, Moore, Parliamentary Team Take First in FFA District Leadership Contest

Saline's FFA students performed well at the District Leadership Contest.

Reese Rogers won the First Place Gold Award in Creed Speaking. Emma More won the 1st Place Silver Award in Greenhand Public Speaking.

The team of Oliva Atkins, Adyson Dubnicki, Mackenzie Henes, McKenna Heusel and Greta Schneider won the First Place Gold Award in Parliamentary Procedure.

Charlie Bever won the Second Place Silver Award in Extemporaneous Public Speaking. The team of Leopaldo Cobian-Arellano, Hayden Cole, Ashton Drake, Lexi Speicher and Jack Wilczynski won the Second Place Gold Award in Agricultural Issues.

All of the above advanced to the regional contest.

Jackson Schaible won the Fifth Place Silver Award in Extemporaneous Public Speaking. Nathan Dubnicki won the Fourth Place Gold Award and Desmond Haddle took the Fifth Place Silver Award.

