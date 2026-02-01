Saline Library Invites People for a Mystery Date With a Book

Have you ever gone on a mystery date? How about a mystery date with a book?

The Saline District Library invites people to try one.

"It's time for one of my favorite traditions here at SDL: Mystery Date with a Book! Take a chance on a new read by choosing one of the wrapped books on display to check out," Library Director Karrie Waarala explained in the library's newsletter. "There’s only one rule – you can’t unwrap the book until you get home!"

When you return your book, rate your date at the library's Reference Desk. One lucky reader will win a "Movie Date Night" prize.

