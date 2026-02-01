Saline MI
2-01-2026 5:44pm

Saline Youth Council Collecting Toys for Mott Children's Hospital

Saline Youth Council is spreading the love this February. Members of the Youth Council are collecting toys for Motts Children's Hospital throughout February.

You can drop off your donations at Saline City Hall, the Saline Recreation Center or the Saline District Library until Feb. 28.

