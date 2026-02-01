What to do in Saline: Beginners Watercolor Class, Ceramic Trivets, Kindergarten Roundup, Saline Schools Open House and More

Here's what we found on our community calendar for this week. Add your items by noon Thursday to be included in this weekend's feature.

...

8 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Feb 3 - Monday, Feb 9

FEATURED EVENTS

Beginners ONLY Watercolor Class - Wed Feb 4 1:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

A 4-week class designed for absolute beginners. Learn brushwork, water control, layering, and more in a fun, no-stress atmosphere. $139 - All materials included! Class dates are February 4, 11, 18 & 25Two times to choose from: 1-3 PM or 6:30-8:30PMSign up at https://www.beginnersonlywatercolor.com/Salt Valley Arts Studio Space EHM Professional Building, Entrance A. 400 W. Russell St. Saline, MI 48176 [more details]

Other Events

Ceramic Trivets - Wed Feb 4 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Calling Ceramic Enthusiasts! What is sgraffito? It’s a fun and cool technique for drawing on clay! In this upcoming workshop, you’ll create a one-of-a-kind, coffee/tea-themed functional tile trivet set into a pretty metal frame. Using stencils or drawing your own design, you’ll scratch into a layer of chosen color to reveal the lighter clay underneath, creating beautiful contrast. Not a coffee/tea drinker? No problem! You can design your own pattern or choose from a couple of additional… [more details]

Saline Area Schools Young 5s and Kindergarten Round-Up - Thu Feb 5 5:30 pm

Saline High School

Join us for a Parent Information Night on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Saline High School! 5:30 p.m. Y5/K Welcome and Orientation @ Auditorium6:15-8:00 p.m. Saline Area Schools Resource Fair in the CommonsMeet elementary principals, connect with other SAS Families, learn more about SAS supports, and prepare for enrollment! Online enrollment opens on March 2, 2026. Elementary schools will be open to welcome students and families in May on the following dates: Woodland Meadows, May 6, 6-7 p.m… [more details]

Saline Area Schools District Open House - Thu Feb 5 6:15 pm

Saline High School

Thursday, February 5, 2026, Saline High School5:30 p.m. Y5/K Welcome and Orientation @ Auditorium6:15-8:00 p.m. Saline Area Schools Resource Fair in the CommonsConnect with SAS staff representing schools and services: Early Childhood ProgramsAcademics and APCareer and Technical EducationArts, Music, and Performing ArtsAthleticsClubs and ExtracurricularsSpecial EducationEnglish LearnersMore! Tour Saline High School! Connect with SAS families! Refreshments Provided! Prospective families are also… [more details]

Telegraph Quartet – From the Heart - Thu Feb 5 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Experience an evening of striking emotional clarity as the Telegraph Quartet brings From the Heart to life, three works that open intimate windows into the composers’ inner worlds. Now in their 11th season and praised for their “brilliance and subtlety,” the Naumburg Award–winning ensemble guides listeners through Haydn’s elegant yet surprising Op. 54 No. 2, Bacewicz’s fiery and fearless Piano Quintet No. 1, and Rochberg’s deeply human Quartet No. 3. With their signature blend of precision and… [more details]

Mario Kart Live - Fri Feb 6 5:30 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Get ready for three action-packed evenings at this unique, award winning event combining the excitement of Mario Kart with the thrill of racing on gym scooters. You’ll dodge banana peels and turtle shells as you make your way through the gym packed with obstacles as you race to the finish line.Ages 5-12. $20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual membres. Registration is required at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ or 734-429-3502 ext. 0. [more details]

Celebration of Love Painting pARTy - Fri Feb 6 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Celebrate the season of love, whatever that means to you! Our February painting pARTy is the perfect night out for friends, partners, siblings, or anyone who wants a creative escape. Enjoy a guided painting inspired by themes of love and warmth while you sip, relax, and unwind. Come make memories, share laughter, and create a piece of art that’s filled with heart. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/691b0bca8ff18fc3781383a3 [more details]

Valentine's Topiary Pot - Sat Feb 7 2:00 pm

Lily's

Come and create a sweet little Valentine's topiary pot, using a variety of fresh seasonal blooms! Cost, $45.00, Call to pre-pay or purchase tickets online. 734 717 2415

[more details]

