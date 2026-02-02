Saline Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 2025 Successes, Looks Forward to 2026

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a successful 2025 and installed new leadership during a Jan. 28 gathering with members, partners and community supporters.

The event highlighted the chamber's achievements, including its 50th Annual Holiday Parade. It opened with a performance by the Saline Fiddlers.

Annherst Kreitz, Monica Van Overmeer and Molly Luempert-Coy.

Past President Molly Luempert-Coy received special recognition.

"We have done a lot in two years and it's been an amazing run," she said. "We launched a monthly newsletter to over 450 subscribers ... and hosted our Legislative Luncheon Series," which consistently sold out. Luempert-Coy will co-chair the Events Committee this year.

Annherst Kreitz was introduced as the 2026 president.

"Molly was a constant visionary and helped the chamber get to where it is today," Kreitz said. "It is my honor to step into this role as president. I love the city of Saline and surrounding townships and have been involved in the community for many years."

The board looks forward to working with Kreitz and President-Elect Katie Whitt.

Outgoing board member Monica Van Overmeer was honored for her years of service.

"She is a fixture in this community ... and we want to thank you for all that you have done, not only for the chamber but for the city," Kreitz said.

Thomas Mikula joined the Board of Directors.

Guests participated in a silent auction and Heads & Tails game.

Sponsors included DTE, La-Z-Boy, Michigan Computer Supplies, Fox River Group, Hampton Inn & Suites and Luempert-Coy. Additional supporters: LaFontaine, Kensington Hotel, Even Hotel, Travis Pointe Country Club, Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union, Lily's, SAS Continuing Education, Salt Springs Brewery, Emagine Saline, Jalisco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, Saline Flowerland, Borer Chiropractic, Gwen’s Cake Decorating and Etc., Saline Recreation Center, Jayne Tharp, Kevin Rogan, Paula Sawaski and Costco.

Upcoming 2026 events include the Circle of Excellence Awards, Annual Golf Outing and People’s Choice Awards. A redesigned website is forthcoming.

Executive Director Lisa Bozzi invited involvement.

"If you’re interested in joining a vibrant, collaborative and community-focused organization, we encourage you to reach out. There are many opportunities to engage, grow and contribute," she said.

Contact: office@salinechamber.org or 734-429-4494.

More News from Saline