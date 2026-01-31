PRESS RELEASE: Matching Donation Campaign to Honor Longtime Saline Rec Center Member

The Saline Rec Center, along with the family of Ching-Shung Tu, are collecting donations to remember and honor longtime member of the Rec Center for the month of February.

Ching-Shung Tu, known at the Saline Rec Center as Mrs. Tu, passed away on December 22, 2025. She was a beloved member of the Saline Rec Center from the time the facility opened in 1991. An avid swimmer and walker who enjoyed the outdoors, Mrs. Tu found joy, routine and community in her daily swims.

“Mrs. Tu was known for her resilience, unwavering grit and deep devotion to her family,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “Mrs. Tu inspired many through her determination to move, stay active and live fully every day.”

To honor Mrs. Tu’s legacy, her family has generously offered to match memorial donations 2:1, up to $15,000. For example, a $50 donation becomes $150, and a $100 donation becomes $300 through the family’s match. With this matching opportunity, the campaign has the potential to raise up to $45,000.

Memorial donations made in her honor will support enhancements to the Saline Aquatic Center and locker rooms, spaces which were important to her and continue to bring people together in health, wellness, and community.

Donations may be made online at https://bit.ly/3Z5h1Nm, in person at the Saline Rec Center, or mailed to the City of Saline, 100 N. Harris St., Saline, MI 48176. The donation window will close March 2, 2026.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation Director Lambert at slambert@salinemi.gov.

Press Release from the City of Saline

