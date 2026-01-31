GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Streaks Past Skyline for Fourth Straight Win

ANN ARBOR - Saline defeated Skyline, 39-32, in SEC Red varsity girls basketball action at Ann Arbor Skyline Friday.

Saline has won four straight games. The Hornets are 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC Red. Skyline fell to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the SEC Red.

"This was a solid win against an athletic Skyline team that really came to play tonight. I loved how we stepped up and finished the game. We stayed strong and confident the entire game and weathered all storms with composure," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Timely shooting boosted the Hornets.

"We also had many people step up and make big buckets when we needed them. Myla Talladay, Ayla Stager and Ava Nowatzke all made huge 3's right at key moments of the game. It was great to see so many players make an impact," Roehm said.

Harper Backus led the Hornets with 12 points and three rebounds. Aylan Stager and Halle Powell each scored seven points, with Stager grabbing eight rebounds and Powell pulling down six rebounds and dishing five assists. Keira Roehm scored five points, had four rebounds, and five assists. Myla Talladay scored five points and had four rebounds. Ava Nowatzke scored three points.

Saline hosts Pioneer (2-6 overall, 0-4 SEC Red) Tuesday before an important rematch at Dexter (7-5 overall, 5-1 SEC Red) Friday.

