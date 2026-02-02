Saline Police Blotter: Feb. 2, 2026

These reports were issued based on summaries made available by the Saline Police Department.

Medication Stolen

Someone on the 800 block of Austin Drive called police to report the larceny of his son's medications. The alleged larceny was reported Jan. 20. FedEx showed the package was delivered but did not provide a photo of the delivered package.

Drunk Driving Crash

An allegedly drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a parked vehicle at East Henry and South Ann Arbor streets. The incident occurred after 10 p.m., Jan. 5. A 54-year-old white man was arrested. No injuries were reported. The Washtenaw Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

Facebook Scam

A Saline couple reported a fraud of greater than $1,000 via a Facebook scam. The couple is working with their bank to stop the transaction or gain a refund. The scam was reported on Jan. 21.

Disorderly Conduct

Two males were involved in a verbal road roadge incident at 8:34 a.m., Jan. 23 near the Speedway on the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue. No assault took place. Advised to leave, they did so without incident.

Declined Information

Crimemapping showed two sex crimes but police declined to reveal information as the cases are under investigation.

