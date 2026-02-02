Nicholas Comfort Named to MSOE Dean's List for Fall Semester 2025

MILWAUKEE, WI -- Nicholas Comfort, from Saline, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List with High Honors for the 2025 Fall Semester. Comfort is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

MSOE encourages excellence in academic achievement and, as a result, publishes the Dean's List and Honors List each fall and spring semester. Students taking undergraduate courses who have earned at least 12 credits in residence at MSOE, are in good academic standing, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher are on the Dean's List. Students on that list who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors." Students with a term GPA of 3.20 or higher, who are not on the Dean's List, are on the Honors List.

