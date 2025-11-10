City Plans Meeting Saturday for Thorncrest Tenants Losing Housing

Residents of Thorncrest Apartments are invited to a meeting at Saline City Hall from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15.

"The meeting is to help residents navigate the next steps and learn what support is available and how to access housing options," Saline City Manager Dan Swallow said.

Early this month, about 40 of almost 100 tenants at Thorncrest Apartments, located on Clark Street in Saline, were told their leases would expire Dec. 5 and that they should vacate their apartments by then.

New ownership has taken over the apartment complex, which the city is suing for failing to comply with city code.

"These people, unfortunately, would be seeking new housing, which, as we know on the lower level, it's difficult and challenging to find good housing," Swallow said.

Despity City Manager Elle Cole is part of a working group that includes a representative from the Washtenaw County Office of Community Economic Development, Saline First Presbyterian Church, Saline Area Social Service and more. Among those participating are representatives from housing agencies, such as Six Trails apartments on the west side.

"We're working together to try to find new housing for these new individuals," Swallow said.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl said Saturday's meeting is for all residents of Thorncrest, not just those who have received a notice to vacate.

Councillor Janet Dillon asked if the residents being displaced were being asked to leave because their apartments are being condemned.

Swallow said it's about the sale of the property.

"It is our understanding the new owners do anticipate remodeling these units," Swallow said.

Dillon noted for residents who live at Thorncrest and walk to work, they could be losing their housing and their job. She noted that they can't walk to work from Ypsilanti or even Saline's west end.

