Here's what's happening Around Saline for Veteran's Day, Including Ceremonies and Deals

Tuesday is Veterans Day, the day America honors all who've served in the United States Armed Forces.

Here's what to look for:

American Legion

The Saline American Legion Post 322 offers the following for veterans:

Free lunch, starting at 11:30 a.m.

First drink is free, courtesy of the Saline American Legion.

Free gift and entry into prize drawings, courtesy of the Auxiliary.

The seven-piece Big Band Express plays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Veterans for Peace Concert

The concert is at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at The Ark, 316 N. Main St., Ann Arbor. It's a benefit for the Veterans for Peace Chapter 93 Scholarship Fund. Proceeds will go to scholarships for college students enrolled in an accredited peace studies program and for programs to assist combat veterans suffering from serious trauma.

Past performers have included Annie Bacon, Judy Banker, Al Bettis, Chris Buhalis, Annie & Rod Capps, Dave Keeney & Sophia Hanifi, Shari Kane & Dave Steele, Billy King, Pontiac Trailblazers, Jo Serrapere, Dick Siegel, Laith Al-Saadi, and Rollie Tussing.

Free Movie Tickets at Emagine

Emagine Entertainment will once again be recognizing and honoring military service members by inviting them and a guest to see a movie of their choice for FREE on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. For one day only, all active military and veterans can visit the box office at any Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota Emagine Theatre location and receive a ticket, for them and a guest, for any film* of their choosing.

To redeem this one day only offer, guests must provide either of the following types of military identification:

-Service ID Card

-Discharge Papers

Melcher Speaks at Veterans Day Event

Saline High School alum Kate Melcher, a U.S. Army veteran who is now Executive Director of Fisher House Michigan, is the keynote speaker during an indoor ceremony on the second floor of the Student Center near the Wadhams Veterans Center. at Washtenaw Community College Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.

Restaurant Deals

Applebee’s

This Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, Applebee’s is proud to honor those who serve and have served our country. All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in-restaurant will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu as a heartfelt thank-you for their service.

Applebee’s 2025 Veterans Day menu includes a choice of seven popular entrées including: 6 oz. top sirloin, classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad or three-cheese chicken penne.

Biggby Coffee

BIGGBY is proud to honor our veterans, offering veterans any 16-ounce beverage for just $1.99 on Nov. 11.

BigBoy

BigBoy is honoring our heroes on Nov. 11 only for all active-duty service members and Veterans. Your choice for $5 of eggs and meat, hotcakes and meat or French toast and meat. All include coffee.

Bob Evans

This Veterans Day, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™ proudly continues its tradition of honoring those who have served by offering a free, farm-fresh meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only, the 2025 Veterans Day menu features 10 hearty favorites, served all day long at Bob Evans restaurants.

Chili’s

All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025 at all participating Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items.

Chipotle

The military community can enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day.

IHOP

This Veterans Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, we’re giving our vets a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo! Enjoy two buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry topping and whipped topping. Served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of two strips of crispy hickory-smoked bacon or two pork sausage links.

Little Caesars

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of giving back to those who serve, Little Caesars® is once again offering a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

Max & Ermas

Serving up comfort for those who served with courage! Vets and active military are invited in for a free cheeseburger with a side of fries and a fountain drink. Gratuity not included. Simply show proof of service. Valid Nov. 11, 2025, only.

Olive Garden

On Nov. 11, we will offer each veteran and current member of the military who dines with us a free entrée from our special menu. We ask that veterans and active military simply show proof of military service. All entrées include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or our famous house salad. You may choose one of the following: Never Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti & meatballs, fettuccine alfredo or chicken parmigiana.

Outback Steakhouse

We're honoring military mates with a free Aussie 3-course meal. Enjoy a starter, choice of select entrée, and dessert when you dine in restaurant on Nov. 10 and 11 to celebrate the Marine Corp birthday and Veterans Day. Show your military ID to your server to redeem.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, veterans, military servicemembers and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl.oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced) on us. Offer valid at participating U.S. stores. Offer valid 11/11/2025 on café and drive-thru orders only.

