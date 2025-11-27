Victor Groeb, Husband and Father, Worked 46 Years as Entrepreneur, Small Business Owner

Victor Morris Groeb, age 83, of Saline, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 17, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born on January 9, 1942 to Ernest and Donalda Groeb, Vic graduated from Clinton High School and spent 6 years honorably serving his country in the Army National Guard. For 46 years Vic was an entrepreneur and small business owner– including many years as a tenant of the Cadillac Place / old GM Building in downtown Detroit – where he developed many meaningful relationships with his clients.

Vic will best be remembered for working with a quiet determination, focused on shaping a life of security for those he loved. This security he built through his persistence stands today as a testament to his love and the legacy he was proud to pass on. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him.

Vic is survived by his wife of 60 years Fran Groeb; children Toni (Mark) Jones of Richland, MI, and Mike (Anabela) Groeb of Saline, MI; five grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Matt (Victoria) Jones, Michael (Katie) Jones, Lucas Groeb, and Giana Groeb; and four great-grandchildren, Kate Jones, Lily Jones, Benjamin Jones, and Josephine Jones.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, January 18th, 2026 from 1:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will then take place at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Drex Morton officiating. Following the service, visitation will continue for a time. Burial will take place at a future date in the St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vic’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Vic, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline