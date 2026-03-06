Two People Killed in Head-On Crash on Ann Arbor-Saline

Two people are dead, and one was hospitalized after a head-on crash just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched to Ann Arbor-Saline Road near Brassow Road at 3:58 p.m., according to Fire Chief Jason Sperle. Saline firefighters arrived to find a bystander doing CPR on one of the drivers. Both drivers were pinned in and deceased on the scene. A passenger was transported in stable condition to a local hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance. Ann Arbor-Saline Road south of Brassow Road was closed as the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash. Sperle expected the road might be closed for a few hours.

