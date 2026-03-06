Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview





LAURA DUREN Pysanky Eggs

Ann Arbor, MI Booth 105

A new artisan on March 7, at the Saline Spring Craft Show will be LAURA DUREN is a folk artist specializing in pysanky, the Ukrainian art of egg decorating. Her merchandise includes real, hollow, sanitized chicken and goose eggs created with the careful use of beeswax and dye. Each egg combines traditional Ukrainian symbols with modern colors and geometry. Laura began writing pysanky several years ago after finding a long-forgotten kit in her basement when researching ancestors for her daughter's school project. This talent is exceptional and truly a detailed and multi-step art will be availed in Booth 105 at Saline Middle. Access parking by GPS at 520 Woodland Dr E or free shuttle bus to front door from 7265 N Ann Arbor St (Liberty School).

