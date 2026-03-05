What to do in Saline: Craft Show, Big Game, New Horizons Concert, Fish Fry and More

A sure sign of spring in Saline? We haven't heard. Is Dairy Queen open? Christina's Sweet Treats and More is scooping ice cream already.

But beyond frozen treats, one sure sign of spring is the Spring Craft Show, which takes place Saturday at Saline Middle School.

...

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 6 - Sunday, Mar 8

FEATURED EVENTS

Girls District Basketball Final - Saline vs Dexter - Fri Mar 6 7:00 pm

Saline High School

Saline takes on Dexter in the district championship. Saline won both regular-season matchups but had to come back from 30 points down to win last time. Dexter defeated Saline in last year's district final.Tip off is at 7 p.m. [more details]

SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND SPRING CONCERT

- Sun Mar 8 3:00 pm

Saline

Dreamin' of SpringSunday, March 8th, 2026FREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

1/2 Day Pizza Cafe for Teens - Fri Mar 6 11:15 am

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Program Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

STEAM Exploration - Fri Mar 6 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Ages 6-11. No registration required.

[more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 6 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Saline Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 7 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

Voted Top Show in Michigan by Michigan Crafter Magazine!$4 Admission (Cash Only)10 and Under Free [more details]

American Girl Tea Party - Sat Mar 7 9:30 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Step into a world of sparkle and imagination at our 12th annual tea party. Bring your favorite doll and join us for a magical morning filled with creativity, stories and fun. Participants will enjoy fairy-themed crafts, make tiny accessories for your dolls, capture the magic with a photo in our fairy garden backdrop and share a tea party fit for fairies and friends alike. Costumes and wings are welcome - fairy sparkle encouraged!

Register for the tea party and receive free admission to the… [more details]

Sewing Machine Repair - Sat Mar 7 10:00 am

Tractor Supply Co

Sewing machine maintenance and repair. Only $70 for basic maintenance which fixes most problems. At Tractor Supply in Saline, 111 Sage Ct (off Michigan Ave) on Saturday March 7, 10-3. Walk in, no appt required, most done same day. Remember to bring everything needed to run machine (power cord, bobbin case, etc.) [more details]

American Girl Doll Sale - Sat Mar 7 11:30 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Calling all American Girl fans! Join us for our one of a kind American Girl Doll Sale, where you can find amazing deals on beloved dolls, outfits, accessories and more! Whether you’re a longtime collector or looking to start your own American Girl journey, this event is perfect for you!

Sellers: Register at salinemi.gov/parks or 734-429-3502 ext. 0Shoppers: $2 cash entry at the door ages 3+. [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sat Mar 7 2:30 pm

Saline District Library

TEENS - take a trip down memory lane with some classic 1950s recipes!

[more details]

Peter Madcat Ruth's CARMa Quartet @ Stony Lake - Sat Mar 7 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co

Peter Madcat Ruth’s C.A.R.Ma Quartet – the latest project from the Grammy Award-winning harmonica legend – is returning to Stony Lake Brewing in Saline.

Joining Madcat are three virtuoso players from the Ann Arbor area with international reputations -- Grammy-winning tabla player John Churchville, Macpodz founder Brennan Andes on bass and multi-genre singer and guitarist Dan Ripke.

The range of musical influences they bring to the party – from jazz and blues to rock, funk and Indian drumming –… [more details]

You're in the loop!

