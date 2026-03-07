DISTRICT CHAMPS: Saline Defeats Dexter to Take the District Title

Saline defeated Dexter, 52-40, to win MHSAA Girls Basketball District

Championship. It's the first district championship for the Hornets

since 2022-23 - the freshman year of players like Keira Roehm, Ayla

Stager and and Megan Sweet.

Saline (21-3) advances to a very tough regional tournament. They'll

play South Lyon East (23-1) at 5:30 p.m., Monday at Northville. Howell

(23-1) plays Belleville (23-1) on the other side of the bracket. More

information on Saturday.

