Saline MI
3-07-2026 1:03am

DISTRICT CHAMPS: Saline Defeats Dexter to Take the District Title

Saline defeated Dexter, 52-40, to win MHSAA Girls Basketball District
Championship. It's the first district championship for the Hornets
since 2022-23 - the freshman year of players like Keira Roehm, Ayla
Stager and and Megan Sweet.

Saline (21-3) advances to a very tough regional tournament. They'll
play South Lyon East (23-1) at 5:30 p.m., Monday at Northville. Howell
(23-1) plays Belleville (23-1) on the other side of the bracket. More
information on Saturday.

More News from Saline
