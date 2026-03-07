Clair Alfred Stapish Jr. Spent His Career in Banking, Was a Man of Deep Faith

Clair Alfred Stapish Jr., age 82, passed away on March 1, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, humor, and deep devotion to those he cherished most.

A man of deep and abiding faith, Clair lived his life grounded in strong values, compassion, and gratitude. He was a proud graduate of St. Thomas High School in Ann Arbor, where many of his lifelong friendships and love of sports first took root.

Clair is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Stapish; his daughter, Deanna Stocker, and son-in-law, Stephen Stocker; his “best pal” and granddaughter, Alexandra Lopez (Stocker), and her husband, Gabriel Lopez; and his treasured great-granddaughter, Claire Lopez, who proudly carries on his name. He is also survived by his brother, James Stapish and his wife, Sally Stapish (Samantha / Joe) and his sister, Carolyn McCoy (Ruel).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair Stapish, Sr. and Jacqualyn (Mazzuco) Stapish, and his brother, Daniel Stapish.

Clair devoted his entire professional life to the banking industry, building a career marked by integrity, commitment, and hard work. After retiring in 2001, he continued to stay active and engaged, enjoying his time working at the University of Michigan. Sandra also found joy greeting patrons at the beloved Hill Auditorium, where together they remained connected to the vibrant community they loved.

An avid sports enthusiast from an early age, Clair played nearly every sport imaginable—baseball, basketball, football, hockey, softball, and racquetball. Yet it was golf that truly captured his heart. There was hardly a golf course you couldn’t find Clair on, enjoying the game he loved alongside his golf buddies, who became lifelong friends. The fairways and greens were among his happiest places.

Friends and family alike will remember Clair as a master storyteller with an uncanny ability to recall numbers of every kind. He could deliver a joke with perfect timing and had a gift for making others laugh. His quick wit, sharp mind, and warm spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Above all, family was Clair’s pride and joy. He treasured every moment spent with his loved ones and took immense pride in watching the generations grow. It meant the world to him that his great-granddaughter will carry on his name—a living reminder of the love and legacy he leaves behind.

Clair will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his devotion to family, his steadfast faith, his passion for sports, his remarkable memory, and the laughter he so generously shared.

Friends may join the family for a time of gathering on Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 9:15–10:00 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 530 Elizabeth St., Ann Arbor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. with the Rev. Fr. William Ashbaugh as Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clair’s name encouraged to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 www.heart.org. Envelopes will also be available at the gathering. To leave a memory you have of Clair, to sign his guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home.

