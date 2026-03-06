Live Reporting from the MHSAA Wrestling Finals

DETROIT - The MHSAA Wrestling finals at Ford Field are underway.

Powe Set Back in Opening Round

Jericoh Powe in the D1 heavyweight class was pinned in the second period of his opening match to Brighton's Alexander Salmon. Powe was taken down in the first period. He escaped to get his first point. Then he took the lead, 4-3, with a take-down. He started on the bottom in the second looking for an escape and looked like he was on his way to a 5-3 lead. But his opponent found away to turn it into a pin. Powe will have a harder road to the podium, but he can do it.

LaFleur Wins By Pin

Brice LaFleur won by a pin in his opening match against Port Huron Northern's Austin Helwig. La Fleur earned a pin in the first period. He escaped to start the second period. Then he slammed Helwig for a 7-0 advantage. He started the third with a take-down and pinned him. On to the final 8.

James Falls in Round 1

Anthony James lost to Hartland's Ashland Jewell in the first round at 144, 20-4. It was pretty clear early that James was going to need a pin to win. He was down 7-0 after a period and 14-1 after two. To James' credit he landed a late takedown to stave off the Tech Fall. But Jewell finished the match shortly afterward.

Clauser Loses Opening Round Match

Clauser was the third Ford Field first timer from Saline to lose in round one. Wrestling at 150, the Saline senior fell to Grandville's Tristan Todd, 16-0. Clauser was down 5-0 after 1, 10-0 after two and Todd finished it in the third period.

Next Up

Clauser will face Davison's Wyatt Cross in Round 2. The winner stays alive. Powe faces the same situation. He faces Warren Cousino's Haris Lipovic in the next round. James is wrestling to stay alive, too. He'll wrestle Jeremiah Denson from St. Clair Shores Lakeview. LaFleur will wrestle Brighton's Bronson Shikonis to go to the semifinals.

Powe Stays Alive With Pin

Jericoh Powe won with a second-period pin of Warren Cousino's Haris Lipovic. Powe scored a first period take-down and gave up an escape for a 3-1 lead after one period. He scored a takedown at 42 seconds of the third for a 6-1 lead and turned that into a pin.

Powe moves into the blood round. Win and you make the podium. Lose and your season is over.

