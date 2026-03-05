Ohio Man Who Fled from Police Sunday was Arrested by SPD Monday Afternoon

An Ohio man who fled from state police Sunday night was on the lam in Saline for more than 15 hours before he was arrested by Saline Police Department officers Monday afternoon.

Sunday night, Michigan State Police attempted to stop Cole Reynolds, 30, of Defiance, Ohio, in his blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. Reynolds fled from state troopers, who did not pursue the driver as per pursuit policy, said Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik. At 11:15 p.m., Saline Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Wallace Street after the Dodge Ram was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Reynolds fled on foot. Social media posts show the suspect running through the backyards of Tower Street residents.

Radzik said state troopers used a K-9 unit and searched backyards and the perimeter, but did not locate Reynolds.

At 3:55 p.m., Tuesday, Saline police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue for a report of someone attempting to steal a cell phone.

"When our officers arrived on scene, the subject in question was the same individual who fled from MSP, crashed his vehicle and fled the scene," Radzik said.

Radzik said Saline officers arrested Reynolds ad the investigation was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Reynolds was arraigned March 2 on three charges:

Police officer/Assaulting and Resisting/Obstructing (felony)

False Pretenses – Less than $200.00 (misdemeanor)

Michigan State Police will proceed with their investigation, apart from the Saline Police Department’s investigation, Radzik said.

