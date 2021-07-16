Washtenaw County Residents Can Seek FEMA Disaster Assistance for June Flood Damage

Washtenaw County residents affected by the severe storms and flooding of June 25 - 26, 2021 may now call or go online to register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Individuals must still register with FEMA, even if they reported damage to local officials or spoke to a FEMA representative during the preliminary damage assessments in early July.

Homeowners and renters with uninsured or underinsured home damage from the late June disaster may register for assistance by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET seven days a week.

Another option is to register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Information applicants need to provide includes the following:

Social Security Number;

Daytime telephone number;

Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property; and

Private insurance information, if available.

When an applicant registers, each is given a unique registration number. The registration number is important and should be written down and kept handy. Anyone who does not have a registration number is not yet registered.

For more information about FEMA’s individual assistance programs, visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.