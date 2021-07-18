Saline Dog of the Year Nominations Due August 1

The Saline Community Fair is pleased to offer the 1st

Annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms and two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com by August 1, 2021.

The purpose of the contest is to recognize the companionship that dogs offer. Desired attributes are: helpfulness to the family or individual; playfulness; obedience and photogenic. A panel of judges will evaluate the photos, videos and nomination forms which are submitted and select up to five dogs to be featured on the Saline Community Fair face book page for the public to vote online for their favorite dog in the People’s Choice Dog segment of the competition. The top five dogs and their owners will appear at the Saline Community Fair on Friday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. Up to $500 in gift cards or merchandise from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org.

Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits at the Saline Community Fair and now is the time to be working on those. The fair book is now available on the website under forms and downloads/2021 Saline Fair book. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from rabbits to llamas to sheep and all types of vegetables to quilts and more, including several new classes such as those for professional photographers.

More information on the fair is available on our website and on face book at Saline Community Fair. A complete schedule is also on our website, along with other information and many other fair opportunities.

There is something for everyone at the 85th Saline Community Fair! See Ewe Baaaaack…at the Saline Community Fair, September 1-5, 2021.