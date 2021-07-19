2021 ELECTION: Brian Cassise Running for Saline City Council, Filing Deadline Tuesday

Brian Cassise is running for Saline City Council.

City of Saline Clerk Terri Royal confirmed last Thursday that Cassise, an engineer at Toyota, had dropped off his nominating petition. Incumbents Jim Dell'Orco, Kevin Camero-Sulak and Jack Ceo have also submitted nominating petitions. Clerk Terri Royal said Jenn Harmount pulled a petition Friday.

Voters will elect three members to city council.

The filing deadline for prospective candidates in the November 2021 Saline City Council election is 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 20

Cassise ran for council in 2019 and 2020 and finished behind the eventual winners.

"I’m running for city council to get more involved in the city that I live. I want to use my engineering skillset to aid our community and improve upon the resources that we have here," Cassise said.

Asked what he saw as the council's priorities over the next two years, Cassise pointed to managing infrastructure and sustainable growth.

"Specifically, maintaining water quality and management of the wastewater treatment," Cassise added.

He also said the city needed to focus on improvements in the parks.

To manage the infrastructure, Cassise wants to see the city devise clear schedules and plans, and see those plans communicated clearly with city residents.

The Saline Post has reached out to Jack Ceo and Kevin Camero-Sulak and will reach out to Jenn Harmount should she submit a nominating petition.