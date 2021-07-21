4 Candidates Make Filing Deadline for Saline City Council Election

Four candidates for the November 2021 Saline City Council submitted their nominating petition to the office of City of Saline Clerk Terri Royal ahead of Tuesday's filing deadline.

Incumbents Jack Ceo, Jim Dell'Orco and Kevin Camero-Sulak will join Brian Cassise on the November ballot.

City voters will elect three members to council to serve two-year terms that begin in January. Jenn Harmount pulled a petition but did not submit the petition to the Clerk's office by Tuesday's deadline.

This is Ceo's third term on council. Dell'Orco and Camero-Sulak after completing their first term. Cassise ran for council in 2019 and 2020.