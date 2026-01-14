BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Downs Monroe, 55-33

Saline returned to its winning ways by defeating Monroe, 55-33, in varsity boys' basketball action Tuesday at Saline.

Saline improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red. Monroe fell to 2-9 overall and 0-5 in the SEC Red.

Noah Kronberg led all scorers with 13 points. He also had three rebounds and two steals. Seniors Lucas Fidh and Chris Cotuna each scored nine points, with Cotuna adding two rebounds and three blocks. Leo Sotiropoulos scored eight points to go with three assists and three steals. Tristin Moore added six points. Becker Costigan scored four points and had two rebounds and a block. Brady Costigan scored two points, had four assists and had two steals. Grant Stripp, Dylan Schnorr and Henry Altevogt scored two points, with Schnorr adding two blocks and Altevogt adding two rebounds and two assists. Gabe Iadipaolo pulled down eight rebounds and had three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Saline led 17-5 after a quarter and 34-15 at halftime.

Landon Johnson and Jalen Phillips each scored 10 points.

Saline visits Bedford (6-7, 1-3 SEC Red) on Friday.

