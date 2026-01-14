GIRLS BASKETBALL: Powell scores 22 in Saline's Win Over Monroe

MONROE -- Saline defeated Monroe, 55-22, in varsity girls' basketball action Tuesday. Saline improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC Red.

"Every win in the SEC is a big win and tonight was just that. I was proud of the way the girls tough play and controlled the glass. I just really love how this team is coming together," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Halle Powell led the Hornets with 21 points. She also grabbed three rebounds, had five steals and three assists.

"Halle Powell was on fire tonight and took over the game in so many ways. She knocked down three 3s and drew foul after foul off the bounce. She got out in passing lanes and got us some easy buckets. She also distributed the ball well. Big game for her," coach Roehm said.

Keira Roehm had another big game for the Hornets with 16 points, including five three-pointers, three rebounds, three steals and four assists.

"Keira Roehm did what Keira Roehm does and knocked down five 3s. I was super impressed with her defensively. She’s just always in the correct position and understands rotations. Whoever she’s guarding never has a good night," coach Roehm said.

Harper Backus scored eight points and had eight rebounds. Sophie Bohl had three points. Sophie Roth scored two points and Ava Nowatzke scored a point. Ayla Stager had seven rebounds and two blocks. Myla Talladay had seven rebounds.

Monroe fell to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in the SEC Red.

Saline visits Bedford (5-3 overall, 3-0 SEC Red) on Friday as the Hornets look to finish their first trip through the conference with an unbeaten record.

