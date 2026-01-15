City of Saline Institutes Temporary Moratorium on Data Centers

Saline City Council unanimously approved a resolution instituting a one-year moratorium on the approval of data centers in the city.

"With the influx of data centers that have been popping up through the state, we felt it was best to put a moratorium on this since we don't have anything in the zoning ordinance directly related to these types of uses," said Community Development Director Chris Atkin.

Atkin said he's spoken with officials in other communities enacting similar moratoriums.

The motion to adopt the resolution was made by Councillor Jenn Harmount and seconded by Councillor Nicole Rice.

Mayor Brian Marl said he spoke to Atkin about this issue in October or November. More said he was in favor of the moratorium. There aren't any parcels in the city big enough to house the center planned for Saline Township.

"However, I would note for Council and for the public's benefit, we were receiving calls last year in 2025 from Fortune 100 companies that were interested in developing large parcels directly adjacent to the City of Saline and then seeking annexation and the use of our utilities," Marl said. "So, I think this approach is pragmatic and prudent to evaluate what kind of additional regulatory framework we need to put in place to protect our existing residents and business owners."

Dillon asked if the resolution was reviewed by the city attorney.

Atkin said it wasn't and that it was drafted based on other moratorium resolutions.

